Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $38.35 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $38.35 million and $17.21 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000549 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 263,502,635 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

