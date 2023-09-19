Darwin Wealth Management LLC Invests $200,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $277.71 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $202.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.27 and a 200-day moving average of $286.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.