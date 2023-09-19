Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Bought by Lantz Financial LLC

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,329,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. 6,732 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.