Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Weybosset Research & Management LLC

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for 7.8% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion SA increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 102.2% during the second quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.90.

NYSE:DE opened at $410.77 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $328.62 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $417.81 and a 200 day moving average of $398.87. The company has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

