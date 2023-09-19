DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Raymond James

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $154.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.31.

DexCom stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.10. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,620. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

