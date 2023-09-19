Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,067,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $156.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.97 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day moving average of $138.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

