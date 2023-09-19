Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Up 2.9%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 168,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,136,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APPS shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,354.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,494,000 after buying an additional 968,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 195,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 13.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,428,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 287,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

