Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 9.9% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $38,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,137,000. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,546,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,707,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,632,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,194,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,061,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,222 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.86.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

