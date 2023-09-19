Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,785,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,706,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,342,000 after acquiring an additional 67,377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,876,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,982,000 after acquiring an additional 835,004 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,256,000 after purchasing an additional 981,491 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

