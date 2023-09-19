Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,022,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,491 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 16.9% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $82,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 238,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 136,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 216,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,617. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

