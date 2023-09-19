Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 195,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 22,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 47.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,114,000 after buying an additional 341,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. 20,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,307. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.