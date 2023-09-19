Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,331. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.50.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

