DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a reduce rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.43.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 873.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

