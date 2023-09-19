Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 147.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $564,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,308,000 after buying an additional 1,770,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,201,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

