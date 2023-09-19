DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upgraded DraftKings from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $31.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 947,536 shares of company stock worth $29,232,213. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

