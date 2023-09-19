Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 58.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $72.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.98. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $637,635.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,741,652.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

