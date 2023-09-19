Efinity Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,016.70 (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $43.03 million and approximately $69,016.70 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for $0.0552 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,172,656 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

