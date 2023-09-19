Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 3.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LLY opened at $571.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 976,153 shares of company stock worth $21,080,192,113. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

