Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Holdings Lowered by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224,400 shares during the quarter. Embraer accounts for about 4.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Embraer were worth $27,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 58,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ERJ. Citigroup upped their target price on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of Embraer stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. 167,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,746. Embraer S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

