Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Empire from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Desjardins set a C$41.00 price target on Empire and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price target on Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$42.43.

EMP.A stock opened at C$37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.45. Empire has a twelve month low of C$33.09 and a twelve month high of C$38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.66%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

