Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 521,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ennis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 223.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after buying an additional 423,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ennis by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,613,000 after buying an additional 125,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ennis by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,157,000 after buying an additional 111,119 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Ennis in the second quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,070 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Price Performance

EBF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.48. 3,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,985. Ennis has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $555.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $111.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ennis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

