Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC Lowers Stake in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,062 shares during the period. Ginkgo Bioworks comprises approximately 1.8% of Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ginkgo Bioworks worth $5,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNA. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 159,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 68,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 102,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $92,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,202,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,611,049.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $92,995.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,202,854 shares in the company, valued at $32,611,049.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,194,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,630,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,331,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,148. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

DNA stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.52.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

