Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $150.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.07.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

EL stock opened at $154.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day moving average is $200.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $147.18 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 20,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,010,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.