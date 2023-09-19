ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO) versus Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Head-To-Head Contrast

ETAO International (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) and Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ETAO International and Cano Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get ETAO International alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ETAO International $58.06 million 0.60 -$896.68 million N/A N/A Cano Health $2.74 billion 0.06 -$207.27 million ($1.47) -0.21

Cano Health has higher revenue and earnings than ETAO International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ETAO International N/A N/A -1,659.61% Cano Health -12.47% -13.40% -3.47%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ETAO International and Cano Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ETAO International and Cano Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ETAO International 0 0 0 0 N/A Cano Health 1 8 0 0 1.89

Cano Health has a consensus target price of $2.08, suggesting a potential upside of 565.57%. Given Cano Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cano Health is more favorable than ETAO International.

Volatility & Risk

ETAO International has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cano Health has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of ETAO International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of ETAO International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cano Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About ETAO International

(Get Free Report)

ETAO International Co., Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care and biomedical technologies to patients in China. It is involved in designing an ecosystem that consist of hospitals, specialized clinics, artificial intelligence/big data diagnosis, medical analysis services, biotechnology companies, and an insurance agency company that enables patient to receive medical assistance and healthcare services. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Cano Health

(Get Free Report)

Cano Health, Inc. provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement. The company also operates pharmacies, as well as provides dental services in its medical centers. Cano Health, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for ETAO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETAO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.