EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

EverQuote Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of EVER stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,874. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. As a group, analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVER

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $78,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock valued at $119,171. Insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in EverQuote by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EverQuote by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EverQuote by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.