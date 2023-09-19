Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stake Lessened by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $587,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $257,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

ES stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.37 and a twelve month high of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

