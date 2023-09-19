EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 3,972 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 54,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.8% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 462,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,510.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $47,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $163,835 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.04%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

