EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 1,751 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,401,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 106,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $94.57.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.