EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 4,365 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $97.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

