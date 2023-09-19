EWG Elevate Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after buying an additional 17,624 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $130.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $777.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $106.29 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.24 and its 200 day moving average is $130.63.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.