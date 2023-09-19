EWG Elevate Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Boeing by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $406,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the second quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $205.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.09. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

