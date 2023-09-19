EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 3,560 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $228,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

