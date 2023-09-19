EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 123,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. iShares U.S. Energy ETF makes up 2.2% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 42,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,835,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

