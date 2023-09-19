EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24,238.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

SCHH opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.