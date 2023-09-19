EWG Elevate Inc. Raises Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,609.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AI opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.31. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $48.87.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

