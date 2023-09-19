EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EWG Elevate Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $373.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

