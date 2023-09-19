EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 7,682 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $345.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $348.72 and its 200-day moving average is $339.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

