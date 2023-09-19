EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 120,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. iShares MSCI Spain ETF accounts for about 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 858,461 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $720.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.