EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,377 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

