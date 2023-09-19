EWG Elevate Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

EWG Elevate Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,786 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUFN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 670.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,765,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,208,000 after buying an additional 6,757,003 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,870,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,784,000 after buying an additional 1,630,224 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,118,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,745.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 754,159 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

