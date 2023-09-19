FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 2.1% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock worth $8,822,147 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $249.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.32. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.30.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

