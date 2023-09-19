Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 416,553 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

