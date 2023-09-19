Fintel Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Fintel Trading Up 4.3 %
LON FNTL opened at GBX 208.55 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.22 and a beta of 1.10. Fintel has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 225 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.06.
Fintel Company Profile
