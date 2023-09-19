Fintel Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Fintel Trading Up 4.3 %

LON FNTL opened at GBX 208.55 ($2.58) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.22 and a beta of 1.10. Fintel has a one year low of GBX 165 ($2.04) and a one year high of GBX 225 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.06.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

