Finward Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:FNWD)

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:FNWD opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.49 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

