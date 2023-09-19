First Bank & Trust Invests $275,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. State Street Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after buying an additional 1,112,077 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after buying an additional 4,354,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after buying an additional 7,561,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,631,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,896,738,000 after buying an additional 517,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,579,321,000 after buying an additional 431,867 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $102.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5,115.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

