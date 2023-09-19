First National Bank of South Miami Acquires 499 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of COP stock opened at $124.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

