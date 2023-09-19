First National Bank of South Miami Buys 907 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $86.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

