First National Bank of South Miami Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 895.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,347,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,985,000 after purchasing an additional 994,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,665,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.81. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.