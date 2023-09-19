First National Bank of South Miami Grows Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223,757 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $52,813,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 85.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,591,000 after buying an additional 572,466 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DAR opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $6,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $6,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,977,862.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 28,734 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $1,870,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,189 shares in the company, valued at $6,587,403.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,999 shares of company stock worth $13,533,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

