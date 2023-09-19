First National Bank of South Miami Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up about 1.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 4.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

